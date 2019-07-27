As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding; Firefly Value Partners LP Has Upped Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position by $52.59 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 20/05/2018 – Slashdot: Tesla Releases Some of Its Software To Comply With Open-Source Licenses (sfconservancy.org); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 19/03/2018 – Is Tesla coming to Israel? Elon Musk appears in Jerusalem bar ‘burning absinthe’; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk directs Tesla to ‘slow down’ on Norway deliveries, citing local capacity issues; 14/05/2018 – TESLA SHANGHAI SET UP MAY 10, REGISTRATION INFO SHOWS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Musk vs. Buffett; 02/05/2018 – Tesla: Long-Term Gross Margin Target of 25% for Model 3 Hasn’t Changed; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Projects End to Cash-Burning Era as Model 3 Gains Traction; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 360,910 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Oh invested in 4,700 shares. Invesco reported 2.85 million shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 88,728 shares. Whittier Trust Company has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 39 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 93,104 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 87,563 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invests has 0.04% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 282,287 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 45,836 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 24,745 shares. Bamco Inc, a New York-based fund reported 181,831 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 14,141 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 7,118 shares. First Republic Investment Inc accumulated 0.03% or 21,470 shares. Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 35,000 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Etrade Cap Lc accumulated 3,448 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 184,273 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 82,042 shares. Sterling Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.85% or 1,185 shares in its portfolio. Tanaka Management Inc stated it has 2,051 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Checchi Capital Advisers invested in 0.04% or 1,213 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 187,811 shares.