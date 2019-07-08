As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Value Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Upped Position; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Charter Trust Company Has Decreased Position by $332,196 as Stock Value Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 178.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 58,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 32,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 74,052 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 23,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 399,381 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 562,440 shares to 28,469 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,500 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.50 million for 22.26 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott also sold $1.02M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,606 shares to 10,651 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).