As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Value Rose, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Trimmed Its Stake by $1.36 Million; As Hudson Pacific Properties In (HPP) Market Valuation Rose, Ameriprise Financial Has Increased by $2.07 Million Its Stake

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties In (HPP) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 62,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 961,074 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.97M, up from 898,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 337,967 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 29,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 215,337 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, down from 244,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 173,437 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Develop Office Tower at Washington State Convention Center Addition – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Honeywell has invested 0.77% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Amp Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 151,705 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 6,238 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 534,520 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York holds 0.23% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 46,600 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.74% or 844,415 shares in its portfolio. 25,539 are owned by Tcw Grp. Ent Financial Ser has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Moreover, Winslow Asset Mngmt has 1.21% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 163,744 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 17,989 shares. The New York-based National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 82,149 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 152,813 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $83.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Software Etf by 7,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,269 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Cap L LP Nc has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Principal Gp owns 5,205 shares. 941,829 are owned by Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 1,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank has 270,785 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 522,372 shares in its portfolio. Aperio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 144,268 shares. Foster Motley reported 0.14% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 2.49M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 17,000 shares. The New York-based Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.67% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa owns 308,470 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.03% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 9,900 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 129,165 shares to 129,650 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 17,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).