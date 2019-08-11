As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Value Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Cut by $13.24 Million Its Holding; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, First National Trust Co Lowered Holding by $411,252

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 3,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 44,692 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 47,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.67 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Lilly researcher will lead government agency studying addiction treatments; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Previously Announced That Cyramza Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Investigator-Assisted Progression-Free Survival; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% -; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to Buy Oncology Drug-Development Company AurKa — Deal Digest; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 246,385 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 16,490 shares to 139,787 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 33,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE, MRK, LLY Q2 Earnings, Upjohn-MYL Merger – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 690 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 98,795 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.39% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sectoral Asset Management holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 111,465 shares. E&G Limited Partnership owns 3,500 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1.55M shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 14,570 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sol Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,704 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. L & S Advsr accumulated 46,090 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Vision Cap Mngmt invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Nelson Roberts Advsrs holds 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 450 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru reported 0.19% stake. Monarch Capital invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 196,710 shares to 389,810 shares, valued at $29.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS Expands International Platform with the Strategic Acquisition of Two Data Centers in the Netherlands – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Appoints Wayne Rehberger to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.