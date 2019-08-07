As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Value Rose, Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Decreased by $13.24 Million Its Position; Kennametal (KMT) Share Price Declined While Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 17,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 942,263 shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KENNAMETAL AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FR; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kennametal at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q Net $50.9M; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 429,159 shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY

