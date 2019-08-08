As Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Valuation Rose, Spirit Of America Management Has Raised Its Stake by $306,000; Fidus Invt (FDUS) Market Value Rose While Stepstone Group LP Has Lowered Position by $721,515

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 112,621 shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 74,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 462,462 shares traded or 10.60% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 105,000 shares to 594,808 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 58,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,439 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Bamco stated it has 181,831 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Svcs invested in 0.49% or 79,273 shares. Raymond James And, Florida-based fund reported 9,938 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 11,626 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 24,944 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moody Bank Trust Division holds 206 shares. Waddell Reed holds 0.28% or 2.49 million shares in its portfolio. Waterfront Capital Prns owns 5.64% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 861,000 shares. 438 are owned by Sageworth Tru Company. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 28,664 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Incorporated Ltd Company. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 901,299 shares. Starr International Communications, Switzerland-based fund reported 4,856 shares.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “QTS Realty Trust makes $44 million acquisition in the Netherlands – Kansas City Business Journal” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Applauds Passage of Tax Incentives for Illinois Data Centers – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “10.6% Yielding BDC Trading Below Book Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TCG BDC Inc.: 9% Dividend Yield With Upside For Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Upcoming Book Value Declines For This Higher Yielding BDC? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $43,688 activity.