As Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Shares Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted Its Holding; Brave Asset Management Increases Stake in Citigroup (C)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 49.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 353,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.99M, up from 707,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 376,559 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Expands International Platform with the Strategic Acquisition of Two Data Centers in the Netherlands – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust: A Safe And Growing REIT For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 180,761 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Copeland Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 463,606 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 34,942 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru stated it has 0.03% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Prudential Financial invested in 233,170 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.33% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 14,196 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 7,794 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 31,532 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Ltd Liability. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 6,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,362 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 884,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc reported 97 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,980 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) by 77,867 shares to 173,625 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,965 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc..

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.