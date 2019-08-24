As Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Share Value Rose, Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Boosted Position; Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 69,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 157,521 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 227,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 74,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 372,905 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

