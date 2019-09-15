As Qts Realty Trust Cl A (QTS) Stock Rose, Segall Bryant & Hamill Boosted Position by $2.67 Million; Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Associated Banc (ASB) Position as Stock Value Declined

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc Cl A (QTS) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 57,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 433,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.04 million, up from 375,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 354,735 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 91,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.86M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 1.11 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% stake. Copeland Capital Llc has 463,606 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company holds 34,942 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 9,808 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc owns 863,343 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 725 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 31,587 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 480,188 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Next Gp owns 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 789 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 26,461 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Llc has 0.98% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2.26M shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 84,281 shares. Aristotle Boston Lc reported 941,829 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co reported 79,994 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10,274 shares to 374,910 shares, valued at $39.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 17,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,746 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold ASB shares while 88 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 115.91 million shares or 2.36% less from 118.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). South Dakota Invest Council holds 144,100 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 33,997 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 28,400 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.05% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 176,100 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 3,472 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Optimum reported 0.02% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated holds 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) or 4,199 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.02% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 0.02% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).