As Qep Resources (QEP) Market Value Declined, Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.52 Million; Ccm Investment Advisers Position In J2 Global (JCOM) Was Boosted

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 5,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 89,081 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92M, up from 83,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 349,396 shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 217,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 7.59M shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP)

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “J2 Global (JCOM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is j2 Global (JCOM) Up 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $594.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 6,547 shares to 114,659 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 56,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,810 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T has 0.04% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 5,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,037 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Company has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.03% or 71,069 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.44% stake. Century Cos Inc accumulated 0.01% or 72,487 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.04% or 27,061 shares. 45,848 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Css Limited Company Il holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 250 shares. 4,100 are owned by Amp Capital Investors. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.15% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Ellington Management Gru Ltd owns 2,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 6,380 are held by Smith Asset Management Group Inc Lp.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41 million for 11.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns stated it has 636,167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 12,400 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co has 50,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 9.83M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. 1.60M were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Key Group Holdg (Cayman) Ltd has invested 4.93% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 412,812 shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 1.70M shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 2.22M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 142,894 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 11,288 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 132,942 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Piedmont Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Citadel Advisors Lc has 1.43M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $133,950 activity. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought $20,850 worth of stock. Cutt Timothy J. bought $60,600 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Friday, August 9.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares to 259,552 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 518,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC).

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QEP Resources: A Steal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 11, 2019.