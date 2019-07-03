As Qep Resources (QEP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Position; As Plexus (PLXS) Valuation Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 2.99 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 16,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,684 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 57,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 46,674 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 3.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plexus Corp. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Plexus (PLXS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plexus Corp. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Plexus Corp. (PLXS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plexus Corp. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd accumulated 10,553 shares. Millennium Management Ltd reported 7,682 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.04% or 80,529 shares in its portfolio. 240 were accumulated by Bollard Ltd Liability Corp. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.01% or 2,586 shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 7,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 169,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 833 shares. Moreover, Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.97% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 42,319 shares. Shelton Mngmt invested 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Associated Banc holds 0.03% or 7,531 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 82,197 shares. Geode Cap Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 971,226 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 166,800 shares to 7.14 million shares, valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD).

Since January 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $465,105 activity. $194,953 worth of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was sold by Darroch Ronnie on Friday, February 1.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 738,541 shares to 8.77 million shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources Confirms Receipt of Proposal from Elliott – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources Announces Closing of Sale of Northwest Louisiana Natural Gas Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QEP Resources: Still A Steal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QEP Resources Announces Agreement to Sell Uinta Basin Assets for $155 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. QEP’s profit will be $16.66 million for 25.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 38,107 shares. Asset owns 18,002 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Co owns 20,184 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 62,485 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nokomis Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 316,948 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Service Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 13,252 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 63,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 22.16 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 1.29 million shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 1.05M shares. 33,436 are owned by Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 388,667 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Moreover, Verition Fund Llc has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 13,021 shares.