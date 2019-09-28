As Qep Res (QEP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Cut Holding; Criteo S A (CRTO) Position Boosted by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 81.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.67M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 339,433 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.19 million, down from 6.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 4.31 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Capital Ltd reported 0.04% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 14,590 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 3.00M shares. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 2,400 shares. Walthausen And Communication Llc reported 0.78% stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Us Financial Bank De reported 23,596 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 5,400 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs stated it has 792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Plc owns 3.53M shares. Whittier Tru Com stated it has 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Savant Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 11,288 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 66,505 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com accumulated 261,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $133,950 activity. The insider TRICE DAVID A bought $52,500. $60,600 worth of stock was bought by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41 million for 10.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,000 shares to 277,114 shares, valued at $42.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 96,872 shares. 190,923 are held by Ameriprise Financial. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 51,455 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited has 36,692 shares. 129,169 are owned by Bogle Lp De. Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Atria Invests Lc has invested 0.13% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 26,368 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 14,275 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 0% or 139,555 shares. 2.89M are held by Black Creek Invest Inc. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc invested in 0% or 86,487 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 824,156 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.03% or 514,553 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 400,004 shares.