As Qep Res (QEP) Stock Price Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Boosted Its Position by $49.19 Million; As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowered Its Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 1,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,394 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, down from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $280.96. About 334,221 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 2394.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 7.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 293,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 2.99 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 98,749 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $16.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 3.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,060 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 7.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.85 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $81.80M for 35.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.55% negative EPS growth.