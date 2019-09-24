As Qep Res (QEP) Share Price Declined, Tt International Has Lowered Stake by $1.75 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Tt International decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 83.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 300,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 1.23 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 52,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 57,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 4.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 20/03/2018 – White House welcomes looks into reports Trump’s consultants misused Facebook data-official; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 11/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD PREVIOUSLY STOPPED SHORT OF ENDORSING HONEST ADS ACT, SAYING ONLY IT WOULD WORK WITH LAWMAKERS; 01/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 02/04/2018 – Banks Targeted as Swedes Voice Data Fears After Facebook Scandal; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Rebound Has Nordea Berating `Short-Sighted’ Investors

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris And Co Ca reported 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Archford Capital Strategies Lc owns 4,381 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Com has 1.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 40,305 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 952,899 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 3.93M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comerica Savings Bank has 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 523,278 shares. The Maryland-based Torray Limited Liability has invested 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iconiq Cap Ltd Co holds 3.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 283,721 shares. Moreover, First Washington has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 1.9% or 34,577 shares. 35,850 are held by Cleararc Capital. Yhb Investment holds 36,352 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp owns 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,016 shares.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 11.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Ser invested in 58,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advisors invested in 500 shares. Pinnacle has 1.70M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 439,742 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 121,079 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 1,500 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 535,383 shares. Portolan Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 420,822 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 30,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Limited reported 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Paloma Partners owns 30,276 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $133,950 activity. $60,600 worth of stock was bought by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought $20,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.