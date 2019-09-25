As Qep Res (QEP) Market Value Declined, Holder Alpine Associates Management Decreased Its Stake; Gabelli Securities Increased Stake in American Midstream Partners Co (AMID) by $644,850 as Shares Rose

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Co (AMID) by 171.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 128,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 204,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 75,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 280.60% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 115,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62 million, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 4.97M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 39,068 shares to 11,632 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 31,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp Cl B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 33.61 million shares or 8.31% more from 31.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price Michael F owns 874,005 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 26,035 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli And Invest Advisers Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 2.12M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd reported 201,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15.39M were accumulated by Arclight Capital Ltd. Prescott Group Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.38% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) or 1.10 million shares. Css Limited Co Il stated it has 88,742 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 751,046 shares. Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Js Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Com holds 14,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares has 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,279 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $60,600 was made by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $52,500 was bought by TRICE DAVID A.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41 million for 11.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 171,921 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $200.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 91,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Dupont Cap Management stated it has 17,307 shares. Citigroup stated it has 529,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 0% or 2,314 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 68,013 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 500 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 173,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,091 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 20,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 91,360 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.04% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 520,400 shares. 12,400 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 1,500 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Company invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).