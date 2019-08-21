As Qep Res (QEP) Market Valuation Declined, Springbok Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Proffitt & Goodson Raised Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 1010.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 746,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 820,015 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 73,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 2.65M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 12.03 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer: A Defensive Dividend Stock Even After The Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares to 159 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa invested in 7,977 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fil Ltd has 3.68 million shares. D Scott Neal Inc owns 10,907 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,835 shares. Moneta Gru Inv Advisors Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 1,507 shares. The New York-based Allen Investment Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 124,355 are owned by Coastline Trust Communications. Buckingham stated it has 68,575 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Utah Retirement System holds 0.91% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments reported 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bridges Inv Inc holds 0.23% or 133,013 shares in its portfolio. 2,641 were accumulated by Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co reported 38,750 shares stake.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 378 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (Put) (NYSE:BLL) by 11,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schneider Capital Management invested in 1.35 million shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,044 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 4,232 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or holds 0.71% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 281,490 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company invested in 1.82M shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 2,096 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 386,786 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 2.63 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 182,192 shares stake. Ameritas Partners Inc owns 0.03% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 70,298 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 431,442 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 1.84M shares. 152,262 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. E&G Advsrs LP owns 10,300 shares. 651,477 are owned by Boston Prtn.