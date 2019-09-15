As Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Its Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted by $329,079 Its Stake

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 80,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The hedge fund held 163,191 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 243,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $616.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 37,808 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 41,501 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 33,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,147 shares to 71,848 shares, valued at $12.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,722 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.67% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Polar Capital Llp has 2.43 million shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Company holds 15,204 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne holds 297,769 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Lc has 153,089 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Miles Capital holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,279 shares. Roberts Glore And Communications Il accumulated 13,370 shares. Lincoln has 0.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 34,397 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Country Club Trust Company Na owns 301,896 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.38 million shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $14.36 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13,060 activity.