As Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Stock Rose, Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut by $48.08 Million Its Stake; Ajo LP Increased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings (QCRH) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The hedge fund held 100,197 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49B, down from 101,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $616.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 40,956 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 177.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.20 million, up from 602,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.74 million shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.20 million shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $206.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt by 956,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,924 shares, and cut its stake in Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Hertz, Activision Blizzard Rise Permarket; Oracle Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Trump Postpones Tariff Increase – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Co Ca accumulated 8.64 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Fort Washington Advisors Oh stated it has 2.44 million shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Coastline holds 0.7% or 84,135 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 31,436 shares. Levin Strategies Lp reported 107,200 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aqr Capital Management Llc invested in 0.52% or 8.16 million shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,488 shares. Paragon Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,813 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 1.06M shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 500 shares. Saturna owns 692,229 shares. De Burlo Group Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Autus Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 3,546 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Company has 0.4% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 32,670 shares.

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $14.36M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13,060 activity.

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Completes Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director James Field and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of the Bates Companies – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: NXRT,MKTX,HTLF,QCRH – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold QCRH shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.34 million shares or 2.36% more from 9.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 539,900 were reported by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 27,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc owns 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Endicott Management has 13.41% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 431,079 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 79,796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 642,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company reported 18,884 shares stake. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs accumulated 2.33% or 163,191 shares. Iowa State Bank reported 0.26% stake. Voya Invest Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,638 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Bancorp has invested 0.02% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). State Common Retirement Fund reported 17,300 shares stake. Exchange Cap Mgmt invested 0.17% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).