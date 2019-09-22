As Qad (QADA) Valuation Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Btr Capital Management Decreased Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Position by $3.28 Million; Market Value Declined

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 23,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 49,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 73,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.92M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 77,732 shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,140 shares to 138,733 shares, valued at $11.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Advisers Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 70,419 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Cap has invested 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ghp Advsrs has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 86,452 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 77,913 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 152,687 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability owns 73,252 shares. Gladius Management LP has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company holds 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 254,099 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 764,098 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Ny has 199,563 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 5,025 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 11,547 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc invested in 4,735 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.