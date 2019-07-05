As Qad (QADA) Stock Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lowered Its Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $15.14 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3845.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 84,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,804 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 25,884 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) by 3.82 million shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,800 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Washington Trust Bancshares has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,567 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments accumulated 705,882 shares. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 15 shares. Cleararc reported 14,712 shares stake. 650 were reported by City. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kcm Advisors Limited Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 37,447 shares. Gfs Advisors Lc reported 12,515 shares stake. Hollencrest Cap holds 0.03% or 1,136 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd has 26,160 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,886 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc owns 788 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 183,292 shares. Schroder Group holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 29,269 shares.

