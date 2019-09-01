As Qad (QADA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Tikvah Management Increased Its Holding; Five Below (FIVE) Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Raised Its Position

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 50,209 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 63,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 53,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 1.07M shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biglari Hldgs Inc by 4,101 shares to 2,245 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 347,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital reported 217,196 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Com holds 343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 19,900 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 3,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 678,913 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 460,532 shares. Eam Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 8,853 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 15,792 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 4,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 72,000 were accumulated by Armistice Limited Liability. 1,800 are held by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Invesco Ltd has 768,710 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset has 157,730 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% stake. Catalyst Capital Advisors Lc reported 200 shares.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.