As Qad (QADA) Stock Rose, Tikvah Management Upped Stake by $2.00 Million; As Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Shares Declined, Morgan Stanley Has Lifted Position

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 13,832 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 91.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 78,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, up from 85,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 940,572 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 73.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss $39.0M; 01/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 2 SEAL Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM 4Q LOSS/SHR 80C, EST. LOSS/SHR 60C; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Oral Selinexor Achieves 25.4% Overall Response Rate; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm to pursue FDA approval for multiple myeloma drug based on new study results; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR ACHIEVES ORR OF 25.4%, DOR 4.4 MONTHS

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4.14M shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $214.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 380,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QLTA).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $7.75 million activity.