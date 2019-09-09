As Qad (QADA) Stock Declined, Tikvah Management Lifted Position by $2.00 Million; Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered Ametek (AME) Holding by $18.76 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 41.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 228,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 327,394 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16 million, down from 556,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 306,113 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 24,731 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “QAD Precision Announces Expansion of Global Multi Carrier Network – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Pieces Add Up: TDIV Targets $43 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QAD To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QAD (QADA) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $222.00 million for 22.17 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 882,802 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 39,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.32% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 36,570 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 22,235 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Co invested 0.05% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.31% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.06% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 9,117 shares. Broad Run Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.03% or 552,544 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 157,604 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp invested in 0.02% or 38,528 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 390,705 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.04% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1.63M shares. 2,822 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Llc. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.22% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

