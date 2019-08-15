As Qad (QADA) Shares Declined, Tikvah Management Boosted by $2.00 Million Its Position; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Value Rose, Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $167.40 Million

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 2.05 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 11,372 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 20, 2019 : MU, WPM, WEX, WSM, MLHR, GES, UNIT, RAVN, QADA, PANL, RYB, NTN – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QAD: A Hidden Cloud Transition Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: QAD (QADA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.16M for 7.30 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial Isn’t Completely Synced With Its Market – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Synchrony (SYF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.