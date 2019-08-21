As Qad (QADA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tikvah Management Lifted Its Stake; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lifted Its Position in Abm Industries (ABM) by $1.07 Million as Stock Rose

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 57,599 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Abm Industries Inc (ABM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 29,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 771,548 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, up from 741,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 312,498 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.16 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 1.24 million shares. Anchor Advisors Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc holds 0.04% or 8,385 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,434 shares stake. Fmr Lc holds 6.35 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 448,800 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 49,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.02% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 60,537 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Burt Wealth Advisors has 419 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 55,930 shares.

