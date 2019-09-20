As Qad (QADA) Shares Declined, Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $613,120; Cubic Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.76 Million as Shares Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 13,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,645 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94M, down from 94,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 52,862 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 68,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 55,379 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Optimizerx Corp by 144,006 shares to 265,185 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livexlive Media Inc by 273,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

