As Qad (QADA) Share Value Declined, Whetstone Capital Advisors Increased Stake; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Corvex Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $342.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 2.87 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 31,595 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 13,384 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.02% or 324,616 shares. Oppenheimer Communication Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Dupont Management Corp invested in 16,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny holds 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 6,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited has 35,853 shares. 1.96 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp. Mngmt Associates Ny accumulated 0.62% or 15,550 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors has invested 1.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 210,516 shares. Pnc Grp invested in 0% or 135,676 shares.