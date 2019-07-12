As Qad (QADA) Market Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Decreased Position by $1.29 Million; Viking Fund Management Holds Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 25,707 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $169.04. About 2.78M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 28,314 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv invested in 5,191 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 165,976 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 23,090 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 3,670 shares. Garrison Asset Lc reported 2.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated reported 29 shares. 1,218 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Fiduciary has invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.58% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 6,003 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Birmingham Mngmt Communications Al owns 36,708 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 298,000 shares to 439,500 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 13,499 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.70M on Wednesday, January 30. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. $1.77M worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7.

