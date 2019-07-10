As Qad (QADA) Market Value Rose, Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Position; Ansys (ANSS) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Upped Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 68,640 shares traded or 8.14% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $206.72. About 434,593 shares traded or 13.80% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:HCA) by 400,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $39.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 248,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,434 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares to 108,743 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 98,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,929 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 109,691 shares. Davis R M owns 101,828 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 44,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 924,724 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 46,974 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 2,357 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 20,531 shares. 5,466 were reported by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bb&T Corp holds 23,929 shares. 3,419 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Liability Com.

