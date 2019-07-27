As Qad (QADA) Market Valuation Rose, Bessemer Group Lifted Stake; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 18,569 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13M, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15,700 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) by 1.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,142 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

