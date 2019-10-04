As Qad (QADA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $613,120; Biondo Investment Advisors Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Position by $1.65 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 52,862 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 68,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $881.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 41,736 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 60.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 16,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 10.19M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Solid Business With Lots To Like – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An Option To Play A Troubled Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Customers, Partners and Manufacturing Experts Come Together for QAD Indonesia Conference 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Noble Biomaterials Chooses QAD Adaptive ERP as Platform for Growth – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 2, 2019 : WBA, LW, ANGO, MTNB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.