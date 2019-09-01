As Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Share Value Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position by $1.53 Million; As Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed by $3.20 Million Its Position

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 333,644 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) by 96.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 22,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 45,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 23,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 254,889 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Live Your Vision Lc has 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 67,200 shares. Northern owns 477,089 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bank holds 0.01% or 790 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 22,308 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc stated it has 312,511 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.16% or 912,473 shares. 16,300 are held by Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Com. Champlain Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp, Us-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% or 1.51 million shares. Tremblant Cap Grp invested in 1.32% or 329,019 shares. Stephens Inv Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 4,067 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 764 shares to 7,097 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,715 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $8.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Q2 Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) or 375,630 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Jane Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Voya Mngmt reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 605,856 were reported by Geode Limited Liability. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com reported 13,506 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital has 0.01% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 135,600 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 86,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 683 Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1.40 million shares. One Trading LP owns 324,698 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marinus down 68% premarket on disappointing ganaxolone data – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Increased An Energizing 187% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.