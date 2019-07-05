As Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Market Value Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Value Declined, Community Bank Has Decreased Holding by $441,048

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 10,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,483 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 62,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 239,960 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 63,705 shares to 97,525 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 42,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 19,049 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 57,280 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 900 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 5,606 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1.50M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 7,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametrica Management Limited has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). 859,663 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 237,689 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 1,025 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 363,727 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 511,644 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 24,518 shares.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Prices 2.638M Share Upsized Offering at $69.50/Sh – StreetInsider.com” on June 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Austin’s top-performing stocks of 2018 – Austin Business Journal” published on January 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Q2 Holdings a Buy Near All-Time Highs? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Holdings: A Solid Q3 As The Company Expands Addressable Market – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.08 million activity. Breeden John E sold $279,850 worth of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) on Thursday, January 24.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.56 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers Incorporated holds 0.09% or 2,034 shares in its portfolio. 8,526 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1,500 were reported by Marshall & Sullivan Wa. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Andra Ap holds 61,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 5,310 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt Commerce holds 0.31% or 7,766 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 3.43 million shares. 3,306 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca). Dodge Cox stated it has 75,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Harvey Investment Company holds 4,747 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 6,010 shares to 95,971 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: 5% Yield And Nearing Dividend Aristocrat Status – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Celebrates Women Business Pioneers In Artificial Intelligence – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Naturgy, One of Spain’s Leading Utility Companies, Signs Hybrid Cloud Services Agreement with IBM to Boost Digital Transformation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Google vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.