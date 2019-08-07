As Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Valuation Rose, Tremblant Capital Group Has Increased Its Position by $13.50 Million; Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Holding Has Boosted by Timessquare Capital Management Llc

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 146.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 195,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 329,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, up from 133,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 357,036 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 129,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 271,524 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.53M, up from 142,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 87,580 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

More notable recent RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AT&T to Roll Out HBO Max Streaming Service in Spring 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RBC Bearings (ROLL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Let’s roll: Revolving sushi chain Kura Sushi USA sets terms for $44 million IPO – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corporat by 81,000 shares to 958,772 shares, valued at $55.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,900 shares, and cut its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 466,664 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 7,282 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Shine Invest Advisory Ser accumulated 51 shares. Rk Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 1.66% or 45,193 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management holds 0% or 1,675 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Lp accumulated 114,833 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 185 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated stated it has 2,453 shares. Wasatch Advisors stated it has 1.46M shares. Nicholas Invest Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) or 36,932 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 64 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 39,442 shares. Moody Bank Division stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 59,713 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 124,076 shares stake. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). 8,772 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny reported 7,004 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability reported 312,511 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has 1.08 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 85 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 5,459 shares. Ameriprise holds 511,644 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 29,141 shares. Needham Inv Management Lc accumulated 0.66% or 28,000 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 0.01% or 721,656 shares.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $8.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Holdings’ (QTWO) CEO Matt Flake on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Line Corp by 144,621 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $46.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 479,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,005 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.