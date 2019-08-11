As Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Valuation Rose, Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed by $493,143 Its Position; Alliance Data (ADS) Stake Has Increased by Marshall Wace Llp

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 7,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 27,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 34,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 707,828 shares traded or 42.29% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Alliance Data (ADS) by 243.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 30,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 43,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 12,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 882,142 shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3,034 shares to 48,114 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Hostess Brands Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.05% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 5,275 shares. Amer Int owns 23,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 912,473 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 81,684 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl accumulated 0.19% or 1.08M shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 45,280 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 59,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 22,392 shares. Sei has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Inc Ma has invested 1.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). First Trust Lp reported 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 188,119 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.24% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio.

