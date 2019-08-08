As Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Stock Rose, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raised by $925,083 Its Holding; As Ao Smith (AOS) Market Value Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Raised Stake by $8.41 Million

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 1.29 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 13,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.20 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 16.29% or $12.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 465,319 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Somerset holds 12,159 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 26,912 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 5,129 are held by Old Natl Bankshares In. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 193,043 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 240 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 196,165 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Korea Inv holds 0.02% or 76,100 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 70,392 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 158,181 shares. Dudley Shanley Inc reported 0.49% stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 78,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A.O. Smith Short Seller Alleges Accounting Irregularities, Opaque Chinese Business; Stock Falls 10% – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LYFT XENT AOS STG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Time to Hope for â€˜Turnaround Tuesdayâ€™ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,788 shares to 329,705 shares, valued at $73.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 426,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,113 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 50 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc reported 51,483 shares stake. Macquarie Group has 0.16% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Legal & General Group Public Ltd invested in 0% or 16,300 shares. Moreover, Needham Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.66% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 28,000 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 99 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Moreover, Johnson Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Vanguard Gru Incorporated accumulated 3.58M shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 7,462 shares. Millennium Limited Com stated it has 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1.50 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 59,900 shares.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Holdings’ (QTWO) CEO Matt Flake on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Q2 Holdings a Buy Near All-Time Highs? – Motley Fool” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings Inc.: Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 18, 2019.