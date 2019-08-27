As Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Shares Rose, Tremblant Capital Group Upped Its Position; Fenimore Asset Management Has Upped Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holding by $6.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 60,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 191,917 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, up from 131,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.33. About 600,326 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 146.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 195,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 329,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79M, up from 133,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.94. About 206,586 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 44,321 shares to 392,260 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,039 shares, and cut its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 104,751 shares to 991,045 shares, valued at $71.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,756 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call).