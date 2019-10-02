As Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Share Price Rose, Swiss National Bank Boosted Position by $440,800; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Has Decreased by $3.45 Million Its Position

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 73,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 81,841 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59M, down from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.86. About 2.55 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 140,400 shares to 753,300 shares, valued at $55.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 87,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 33.58 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 4,700 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.95M shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 1,155 shares. Sei Investments reported 57,881 shares. 12,400 are held by Oz Lp. Next Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 9 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp holds 1.67M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.35 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp owns 202,870 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Inc stated it has 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com has invested 0.64% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Voloridge Inv Mngmt owns 9,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ruggie Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Principal Fincl Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Advisory Research stated it has 27,405 shares.