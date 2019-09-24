As Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Goldman Sachs Group Cut Its Position; Aspiriant Increases Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 7,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 116,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.91 million, down from 124,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 329,109 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 306,811 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $41.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings.

