As Pvh (ROP) Market Value Rose, Hahn Capital Management Cut by $311.53 Million Its Holding; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position by $9.11 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (ROP) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 59,445 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33B, down from 60,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 382,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 249,485 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl holds 0% or 96 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 111,870 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). First Trust Lp owns 1.87 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Palisade Cap Mgmt Llc Nj has invested 0.8% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,914 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 1,913 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 6,342 shares. Geode Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 663,151 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 74,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 6,384 shares. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares to 929,917 shares, valued at $163.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase reported 281,276 shares. 19,700 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc stated it has 5,929 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 1,720 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 20,844 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.03% or 840 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications, New York-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. 292,026 are owned by Bamco Ny. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company has 1.42% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 165,090 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,119 shares. Hikari has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 29 shares. Thematic Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.22% or 76,583 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK) by 1,435 shares to 123,502 shares, valued at $15.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 28.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

