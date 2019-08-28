As Pvh (PVH) Stock Price Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Upped Its Stake; Barclays Plc Position in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Cut by $9.79 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 21,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 36,251 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 14,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 1.08 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 212,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 40,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 253,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 350,598 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 219,746 shares to 220,846 shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 492,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). D E Shaw And invested 0.15% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Dynamic Capital, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Endurance Wealth stated it has 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 17,700 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.23% stake. 359 were reported by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Pzena Invest Limited Co invested in 1.29% or 1.95 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 43,500 shares. The Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 0.12% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 2,397 shares. Federated Pa has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Ftb reported 75 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 246 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,228 shares to 8,292 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 4,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,702 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity.