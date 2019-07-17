As Pvh (PVH) Stock Declined, Associated Banc-Corp Lifted by $3.17 Million Its Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Declined, Manatuck Hill Partners Has Increased by $389,853 Its Stake

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 26,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,312 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 50,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 946,240 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 51.10 million shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,959 shares to 6,450 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,630 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp Incorporated invested in 35,853 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 5,944 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 2,281 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 1,085 shares. Savings Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 1,732 shares. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 17,073 shares. 33,480 are held by Maverick Limited. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,578 shares. Jennison Associate Lc holds 0.02% or 141,211 shares in its portfolio. Qs has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 917 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Com owns 967,479 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.1% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Tocqueville Asset Lp, a New York-based fund reported 77,340 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 417,495 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guild Inv Mgmt holds 2.46% or 68,423 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 1,645 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 55.44M shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baker Ellis Asset Lc has 14,600 shares. Field Main National Bank reported 0.52% stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership holds 1.94% or 566,423 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Investment Llc has 13,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Co reported 699,775 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 14.28M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eastern Fincl Bank invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Knightsbridge Asset Ltd Com has 2.9% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 137,775 shares. Palouse Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 141,726 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.17% or 454,745 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 100,178 shares.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 79,600 shares to 338,300 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lovesac Company.

