As Pvh (PVH) Shares Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $10.83 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.78 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 1.32M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.66M shares to 5.67M shares, valued at $755.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 493,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity. Another trade for 133,155 shares valued at $9.99M was made by CHIRICO EMANUEL on Tuesday, September 3.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 EPS, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $219.85M for 7.04 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.