As Pvh (PVH) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.27 Million; Caxton Associates LP Has Upped Its Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $585,585 as Share Value Declined

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 51,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,144 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 103,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 1.29 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 155.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 5,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 3,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $95.07. About 1.76 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares to 40,051 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 40,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59M for 11.76 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru Communication reported 2,189 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc holds 2,156 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate reported 297 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 0.82% or 208,268 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Incorporated accumulated 358 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Limited invested in 0.01% or 33,172 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 192,679 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Com stated it has 4,790 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 4,428 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 7,027 shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 458 shares.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Levi Strauss cut to Sell at Goldman on elevated valuation vs. peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From PVH Corp.’s (NYSE:PVH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 287,897 shares to 10,288 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,034 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Citrix names new COO – South Florida Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citrix Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shareholders Booked A 73% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citrix Among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NOK,NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.