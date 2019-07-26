As Pvh (PVH) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cls Investments Decreased Position by $1.38 Million; S Squared Technology Maintains Holding in Fireeye (FEYE)

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 92.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 11,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 911 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111,000, down from 12,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 1.06M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 3.37M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv invested in 26,197 shares. Fincl Services invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Amp Investors holds 0.04% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 52,756 shares. 194,651 were reported by Pggm Investments. Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 2,397 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 11,378 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 16,288 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs owns 2,546 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Neuberger Berman Llc reported 967,479 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 303 shares. Axa reported 10,505 shares. Cna stated it has 0.37% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Stoneridge Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,976 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,456 shares to 12,396 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 7,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.42 million shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 387,911 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 5,244 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. General Amer Invsts Inc holds 293,794 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 309,011 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 178,779 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs LP invested 0.19% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Broadview Advsrs Ltd owns 540,050 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. 106,283 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Oppenheimer Company Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 191,539 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 10,900 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares to 7,242 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 974,739 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).