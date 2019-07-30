As Pvh (PVH) Market Value Declined, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lifted Its Position by $1.37 Million; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $362,313 as Shares Declined

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 11,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,014 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.15M, up from 473,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 606,013 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 5%; 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 1,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,158 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 15,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $176.2. About 603,320 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47

