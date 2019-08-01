As Pvh (PVH) Market Value Declined, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut Its Holding by $5.25 Million; Marlowe Partners LP Boosted Its Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $3.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 43,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 826,874 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.84M, down from 870,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 217,172 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q EPS $1.39

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.8. About 71,872 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 3,045 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 17,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 18,950 shares. Pinebridge LP stated it has 7,335 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd has invested 0.08% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Cleararc Capital has 0.04% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 1,828 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 74,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 7,401 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 158 shares. State Street holds 3.56 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 16,288 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 417,495 shares. Principal Inc invested in 0.01% or 114,340 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Confident PVH’s Growth Story Is Intact – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PVH Shares Fall Despite Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “US Ecology Announces Appointment of Melanie Steiner to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Levi Strauss cut to Sell at Goldman on elevated valuation vs. peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59 million for 11.49 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) by 594,835 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 228,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.16% or 235,217 shares in its portfolio. New England Management accumulated 11,205 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 41,420 shares. Schroder Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 86,771 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cibc Ww Corporation reported 16,925 shares. Blair William & Communications Il invested in 0% or 4,785 shares. Rare Infra Ltd reported 1,958 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura owns 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,673 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 25,302 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,991 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 31,826 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 5,989 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Llc reported 1.29% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Of New Orleans Reopens Following Barry – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.