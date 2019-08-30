As Pvh (PVH) Market Valuation Declined, Shellback Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding by $6.27 Million; Novartis A G (NVS) Shares Rose While Senator Investment Group LP Upped Holding by $23.04 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 939,993 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis buying AveXis for $8.7 billion to strengthen gene therapy capabilities; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters deal to acquire gene therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion; 22/03/2018 – FDA OKS NOVARTIS’S NILOTINIB FOR CHILDREN W/ CHRONIC PH+ CML; 27/03/2018 – Pharma Mfg: GSK buys joint consumer health stake from Novartis for $13 billion; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS PROCEEDS TO BE USED ACCORDING TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES, INCLUDINGBOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204114 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 16/05/2018 – EX-NOVARTIS NOVN.S CEO JIMENEZ TELLS REUTERS A NOVARTIS SEARCH FOR CONSULTANTS AFTER 2016 U.S. ELECTION RESULTED IN 3RD-PARTY REFERRAL TO TRUMP LAWYER COHEN

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 51,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 52,144 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 103,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 728,363 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $183.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $133.33M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 40,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

