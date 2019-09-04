As Pvh (PVH) Market Valuation Declined, Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Valueact Holdings LP Raised Its Stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $104.58 Million as Stock Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 21,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 11,203 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 32,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.16% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 2.01 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – 2018 REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 9% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 5%; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 2.71M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.09 million activity. On Friday, May 31 NASELLA HENRY bought $99,408 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 1,200 shares.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 EPS, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $224.74 million for 6.70 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

