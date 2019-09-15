As Pvh (Put) (PVH) Stock Declined, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.93 Million; Stepan Co (SCL) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 11,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 187,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.27M, up from 176,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $98.9. About 117,758 shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (Put) (PVH) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 137,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 981,552 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $361 MLN; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,486 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 5,208 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 9,643 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested in 94,635 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa has 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 9,970 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 40,587 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company accumulated 54,008 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru invested in 0% or 16 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 27,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 3.02 million shares. 636,256 were reported by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0% or 6,433 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 192,445 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 6,597 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $130,652 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 90,275 shares to 853,593 shares, valued at $31.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 58,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,679 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 10,514 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl has 627,868 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 11,219 were accumulated by Mackay Shields. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 228 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.44% or 85,457 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.54% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 161,596 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Panagora Asset reported 6,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited reported 31,905 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 741 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Essex Management Ltd accumulated 16 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 50,394 shares.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.43 million for 7.55 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $25.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 157,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.